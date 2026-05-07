Africa Rising Music Conference 2026 Reveals Full Programme

Africa Rising Music Conference (ARMC) has unveiled its complete two-day programme for its sixth edition, scheduled for May 22 and 23 at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, South Africa, gathering artists, executives, and cultural leaders from Africa, Australia, Germany, and Uganda.

The evening strand, ARMC by Night, is presented by Johnnie Walker AfroExchange and transforms the Women’s Jail at Constitution Hill, a former apartheid detention site now operating as a heritage venue, into a live music and cultural experience. German producer Henrik Schwarz headlines the international acts, joined by Uganda’s Vini Mercy, Australians Milan Ring and Dobby, and South African performers Ney The Bae, Murdah Bongz, Rouge, and Brother Kupa.

The daytime conference programme features industry sessions with TikTok, Meta, and the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA), alongside a keynote conversation with South African artist Elaine in partnership with the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO). New additions include the Sound Bridges Access Fund, developed with the German Embassy in Pretoria, a dedicated Turnkey Music and Multimedia Demo Lab, and an AI Think Tank exploring music and technology in collaboration with Berlin-based Paradise Worldwide and Germany’s Fraunhofer IDMT.

“ARMC exists to create real opportunity,” said founder SJ Nicholson, framing the conference as a system-building initiative that links African artists to global markets and sustainable growth pathways.

Jaecoo joins as official mobility partner for 2026, managing transportation for artists, speakers, and international delegates across programme venues. A pre-conference networking gathering organised in collaboration with the Music Business Network is set for May 21, giving delegates early access to relationship-building sessions before the main event opens.

A new ticket option covering the evening programme only is available at R100, approximately five US dollars, through South African platform Quicket. The full conference programme is accessible at africarisingmusicconference.com.