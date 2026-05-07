AI and Dark Web Make Passwords Obsolete in 2026

Passwords can no longer protect individuals and organisations online, as artificial intelligence has turbocharged cybercrime into an industrial, scalable economy that this World Password Day exposes in full.

Security researchers say attackers are no longer breaking into systems. They are logging in, using stolen credentials bought and sold through a sophisticated underground marketplace that has largely migrated from dark web forums into private Telegram channels and automated transaction bots, accelerating the speed at which stolen data is monetised.

The 2025/2026 Dark Web Price Index by Privacy Affairs and DeepStrike puts hard numbers on the trade. A compromised Facebook account sells for approximately $45, while a Gmail account fetches between $60 and $65. Verified bank logins command between $200 and $1,170, and corporate network access sold by Initial Access Brokers (IABs) averages $2,700 per entry, with high-privilege administrative credentials fetching over $113,000. Subscriptions to top-tier infostealer malware such as LummaC2 and RedLine cost between $100 and $1,024 per month, making mass credential harvesting accessible to novice criminals.

Human behavior makes the damage worse. Research shows 94% of passwords are reused across two or more accounts, and Verizon’s 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report found only 3% of passwords meet the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) complexity requirements. One breach cascades instantly across hundreds of platforms through automated credential stuffing.

Generative AI (GenAI) tools have created a dangerous new exposure inside organisations themselves. The LayerX Browser Security Report 2025 found that 45% of employees actively use AI tools, and 77% of those users paste data directly into AI prompts. Check Point Research recorded that in March 2026, one in every 28 GenAI prompts from enterprise environments posed a high risk of sensitive data leakage, affecting 91% of organisations that use GenAI tools regularly.

AI has simultaneously transformed phishing into a precision industry. Personalised Phishing as a Service kits sell for under $100 per month on Telegram. A Brightside AI 2024 study found AI-generated phishing emails achieve click rates of up to 54%, against roughly 12% for conventional phishing attempts. Deepfake technology has expanded the attack surface further, with Onfido’s Identity Fraud Report 2024 recording a 3,000% increase in deepfake incidents. Cybercriminals used fabricated video conference likenesses of senior executives to steal $25.6 million from engineering firm Arup in a single operation.

Detection remains critically slow. The IBM 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report found credential-based breaches take an average of 246 days to identify and contain, while ransomware operators move within hours. Beazley Security data from the third quarter of 2025 shows that 48% of ransomware attacks used stolen Virtual Private Network (VPN) credentials as the entry point.

Security experts recommend transitioning to passwordless Fast Identity Online 2 (FIDO2) passkeys, combining Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) with Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) under a zero trust framework, deploying browser security controls to block unauthorised data pasting into AI tools, and running continuous dark web and Telegram monitoring to intercept traded credentials before ransomware affiliates acquire them.