Standard Chartered Inducts 10 Women Into Tech Accelerator Cohort Six

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Plc inducted 10 women-owned businesses into the sixth cohort of its Women in Tech Accelerator programme in Accra on Wednesday, bringing the initiative’s cumulative reach to 84 female-led businesses and more than 120 jobs created since the programme launched.

The induction, held at Standard Chartered Bank Ghana’s (SCB Ghana) head office, marks the start of a six-month incubation journey for entrepreneurs drawn from agribusiness, health technology, sustainable fashion, food processing, education technology, digital commerce, clean energy and financial inclusion. The cohort also includes persons living with disability, making it the most inclusive intake in the programme’s history.

The Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), an institute of Ashesi University, delivers the programme. At its conclusion, participants will compete for a total of $50,000 in grant funding at a pitch and graduation event.

Clara Arthur, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), addressed inductees at the event. “When women are given access to platforms such as the Women in Tech Accelerator, the impact extends far beyond individual enterprises,” she said.

SCB Ghana Chief Executive Mansa Nettey used the occasion to note that 2026 marks 130 years of Standard Chartered’s uninterrupted presence in Ghana, describing the cohort induction as a reaffirmation of the bank’s commitment to inclusive growth. She said the programme equips women founders with mentorship, networks and skills to build technology-enabled solutions, and that growth by women entrepreneurs creates jobs and strengthens communities.

GCIC Executive Director Pearl Esua-Mensah added that the programme builds enterprises capable of supporting both climate resilience and long-term economic sustainability.

Over the next six months, the selected entrepreneurs will receive training in business development, financial management, investor readiness and technology integration, alongside mentorship and access to industry networks.