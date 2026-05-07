Achimota Mall Sets Experience-First Mother’s Day Celebration Sunday

Accra’s Achimota Retail Centre (ARC) will host a full-day Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, May 10, anchored by tenant partnerships, themed gifting stations and a curated VIP experience package designed to move families beyond conventional gift-buying toward shared, in-mall memories.

The headline offering, the VIP Super Mom Experience, brings together the mall’s restaurant, beauty and fashion tenants to give families a structured, all-in-one indulgence package for mothers. ARC Marketing Manager Mrs Linda Pappoe said the approach was deliberate. “This year, we intend to go beyond the usual discounting,” she told reporters, describing a seamless package of beauty treatments, dining and curated gifts.

Themed gifting stations set up across the mall will guide shoppers through beauty, fashion and lifestyle categories to help them select presents suited to individual mothers.

The buildup began on Workers Day, May 1, when the centre hosted a spotlight activation called the “What Do You Do?” challenge, drawing shoppers into a lighthearted exercise in which participants shared their occupations and walked away with gift vouchers.

ARC, located near St. John’s Senior High School on the Accra-Nsawam Highway at Dome, has operated for a decade as a retail and lifestyle hub serving northeast Accra communities including Achimota, Dome, Tantra Hills, Taifa, Kwabenya and Ashongman. The mall houses Ghanaian and international brands spanning fashion, beauty, electronics, grocery, health and wellness, dining and entertainment.

The Sunday event positions ARC as a full-day family destination rather than a retail stop, with dedicated spaces for pampering, storytelling and quality family time.