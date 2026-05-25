Standard Chartered CEO Apologises Over AI Jobs Remarks

Standard Chartered Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bill Winters has apologised after drawing sharp criticism for describing employees whose jobs face automation risk as “lower value human capital” during remarks at a recent investors’ conference.

Winters made the comments while discussing how artificial intelligence (AI) was likely to drive significant job reductions at the bank. He framed the shift as an investment decision rather than a cost-cutting exercise, saying the bank was replacing certain roles with financial and investment capital deployed in AI infrastructure. The remarks drew an immediate backlash from staff and observers on social media.

Winters subsequently posted a clarification on LinkedIn, acknowledging that his wording had “caused upset to some colleagues” and expressing regret over how the comments landed. In a follow-up post, he said he had been making the point that lower-value roles were more vulnerable to automation, and that the bank held a responsibility to help affected employees move into higher-value positions.

Standard Chartered had already disclosed expectations that back-office roles would fall by approximately 15 percent over the next four years, representing around 7,800 positions at a bank that employs roughly 82,000 people globally, with the majority concentrated in back-office functions.

In an internal memo reviewed by the BBC, Winters told staff he understood that recent media coverage could be unsettling and pledged that the bank would prioritise redeployment wherever possible, handling workforce changes with care. Response to his LinkedIn posts was mixed, with some readers saying they could not see a meaningful difference between the conference remarks and the written clarification.

The controversy reflects a broader tension spreading through global financial services, where firms including Amazon, Meta, and Microsoft have attributed tens of thousands of layoffs to AI adoption over the past year. For employees in roles most exposed to automation, Winters’ comments crystallised fears that leadership views their contributions as expendable in the transition to machine-driven efficiency.

A Standard Chartered spokesperson said the bank was combining human talent with AI while equipping staff with skills suited to opportunities both within and outside the organisation.