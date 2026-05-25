Iran Moves World Cup Training Base to Mexico

Iran’s national football team will shift its 2026 World Cup training base from Tucson, Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, the president of the Iranian Football Federation announced on Saturday, less than three weeks before the tournament opens on June 11.

Federation President Mehdi Taj confirmed the move in a video posted on the federation’s Telegram account, saying the team would be based at a facility near the Pacific Ocean on the Mexican side of the US border. The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) approved the relocation following high-level discussions in Istanbul and a subsequent webinar with FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström.

The shift from the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson shortens travel to Iran’s California venues considerably. Tijuana sits approximately 50 minutes by air from Los Angeles International Airport, around 55 minutes quicker than a Tucson departure. Iran opens Group G play against New Zealand on June 15 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, before meeting Belgium in Inglewood on June 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26.

The relocation reflects the extraordinary diplomatic pressure surrounding Iran’s participation. A US and Israeli military offensive launched approximately four months ago placed Iran and its World Cup host in an active state of conflict, marking the first time a qualifying nation will play matches inside a country with which it is at war. Iranian officials have insisted the delegation will compete “without any retreat from our beliefs, culture and convictions.”

Visa access has been a persistent source of friction. Taj was among several Iranian officials denied US entry visas ahead of the World Cup draw in December, with the denials linked to alleged ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). By relocating to Mexico, peripheral officials and administrators can travel with the squad without facing American border screening. Players and essential staff will still require legal entry documents to cross into the United States on match days.

Iran’s difficulties have drawn pointed comparisons to the access struggles confronting African nations. The US government introduced a visa bond requiring travellers from dozens of developing countries to pay deposits ranging from US$5,000 to US$15,000. Washington subsequently waived the fees for ticket holders from participating African nations including Ghana, Algeria, Cape Verde, Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Tunisia. However, football federations across West Africa have reported that administrative staff, technical personnel, and fan delegations continue to face outright denials, drawing growing concern that the 2026 tournament is becoming one of the most structurally restrictive in World Cup history.

Iran is currently in Turkey for preparations and is scheduled to play a friendly against Gambia on May 29. Coach Amir Ghalenoei must name his final 26-man squad by the June 1 FIFA deadline.