Asiama Positions Ghana as Global Financial Markets Contributor

Bank of Ghana (BoG) Governor Dr. Johnson Pandit Asiama has declared that Ghana has become a contributor to the design of global financial markets rather than a passive participant in them, pointing to a dramatic macroeconomic recovery as the foundation of that repositioning.

Speaking at the opening of the ACI Financial Markets Association (FMA) World Congress in Accra on May 21, 2026, Dr. Asiama set out the scale of Ghana’s turnaround. Inflation fell to 3.4 percent in April 2026 from a peak of 54.1 percent in December 2022. Gross international reserves climbed above US$13.9 billion. The policy rate was cut by 1,400 basis points since early 2025. Taken together, he argued, these shifts had moved Ghana from a position of crisis management to one of credible market engagement.

“Markets that are not connected will not compete,” Dr. Asiama said, making the case for deeper regional integration across emerging-market financial systems as the critical next step for African economies seeking a meaningful role in shaping global financial architecture rather than merely reacting to it.

He described macroeconomic stability as the foundational infrastructure that makes financial market development possible, arguing that Ghana’s recovery had created the conditions for more sophisticated cross-border participation and stronger institutional credibility in international markets.

Dr. Asiama also confirmed that Ghana’s Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act, passed in 2025, had entered its operationalisation phase through the development of a detailed regulatory framework. The move reflects the BoG’s broader commitment to building an oversight architecture that keeps pace with the rapid evolution of digital finance, ensuring that Ghana’s regulatory posture matches the ambition of its market positioning.