South Tongu Holds May Day Games

The South Tongu District Assembly in collaboration with the office of the Member of Parliament for the area has successfully organised the second edition of its May Day Corporate Fun Games at the West Africa Football Academy Stadium.

Held under the theme, “Promoting Unity, Wellness and Productivity Through Corporate Sports,” the event brought together more than 400 workers from about 10 institutions within and outside the district. The North Tongu District Assembly and Anloga District Assembly also participated as sister districts.

Institutions represented at the games included the Sogakope District Hospital, Ghana Immigration Service at Sogakope, Richard Novati Catholic Hospital, West Africa Football Academy, Ghana Education Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority at Sogakope. The Adidome District Hospital also took part.

Participants engaged in a variety of indoor and outdoor activities including football, volleyball, sack race, musical chairs, table tennis and billiards. Aerobics and other physical exercises were also organised to promote fitness and wellbeing among workers.

According to Augustine Frimpong, who coordinated the event, the games were intended to strengthen relationships among workers and encourage networking and social support beyond their workplaces.

He explained that the event was funded through contributions from participating institutions and sponsors such as StarLife Assurance, Williago and Trading Enterprise and Twellium Industrial Company Limited, producers of Verna Mineral Water.

The Member of Parliament for South Tongu, Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, and the District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklo, also supported the programme and jointly kicked off the games after inspecting the teams.

Addressing participants, Hon. Dzeklo praised workers for their contribution to national development and described them as the backbone of Ghana’s progress through their dedication and hard work.

Hon. Lukutor also commended Ghanaian workers for their sacrifices and assured them of government’s commitment to supporting their welfare despite economic constraints. He noted that although government may not always meet every demand due to limited resources, efforts would continue to improve conditions for workers across the country.