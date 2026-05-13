South Tongu DCE Urges Hotels To Improve Service

The South Tongu District Chief Executive, Victoria Dzeklo, has called on hotel operators in the district to improve customer service and strengthen collaboration with the District Assembly to help boost tourism.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement with hotel owners, managers and staff in Sogakope, the DCE said the hospitality industry plays a vital role in the district’s development. She noted that South Tongu is home to more than 50 hotels, guest houses and lodges, supported by the district’s location near major water bodies and several tourist attractions.

She highlighted tourism sites such as the Hawui and the Avu Lagoon, known for the rare Sitatunga species, as key attractions drawing visitors to the area. Other attractions include the Vume Pottery Industry, beach resorts at Agorta and surrounding communities, and cultural festivals such as the Tortsogbeza.

The meeting was organised by the District Assembly to gather ideas from hotel operators on projects and interventions needed to improve tourism and hospitality services. Officials also shared the Assembly’s vision for tourism development in the district.

District Planning Officer Mohammed Abu Shiraz presented the Assembly’s 2025–2029 strategic development plan, which includes the development of urban recreational parks near beaches, promotion of the Sokpoe cultural festival, and support for the pottery industry at Vume.

District Engineer Simon Defor advised hotel operators to pay attention to building safety and structural integrity, urging them to work closely with the Assembly’s Estate Management Department. He also noted that the Assembly is using DRIP machines to improve roads across the district.

Physical Planning Officer Mercy Lekin reminded participants that permits are required for new buildings, extensions and structural modifications to ensure proper planning and development.

Senior Environmental Health Officer Emmanuel Bansah encouraged hotel operators to maintain clean environments free from infestations and to cooperate with environmental officers during inspections aimed at improving standards.

District Budget Analyst Ebenezer Afriyie-Boadi explained the importance of Business Operating Permits and noted that revenue from permits, property rates and levies supports development projects in the district.

In her closing remarks, Hon. Dzeklo reiterated the Assembly’s commitment to improving access roads to hotel facilities and urged operators to fulfil their tax obligations while improving customer relations to attract more tourists and visitors.

Former South Tongu MP Ken Dzirasa commended the Assembly for organising the engagement but expressed disappointment that many hotel owners delegated representatives instead of attending personally. He also called on government to review what he described as excessive taxes and levies on hotel operators, particularly in rural communities, saying the charges are hurting their businesses.