Sports Complex Project Launched In Sogakope

A colourful ceremony has marked the beginning of a thirty-million Ghana cedi sports complex project in Sogakope, the capital of South Tongu District. The initiative, spearheaded by Member of Parliament Hon. Maxwell Kwame Lukutor, will be executed in phases starting with a fence wall and an Astroturf football field on a 9.6-acre plot.

The project is a collaboration between the South Tongu District Assembly, the Maxwell Lukutor Foundation, and other stakeholders, with Oxygen Capital Group Limited in Accra contracted to build the facility. Designed to seat 6,000 spectators, the complex will feature an Astroturf pitch, athletics tracks, swimming pools, volleyball and basketball courts, parking areas, a gym, children’s playground, market stalls, and conference facilities including a hostel for visiting teams.

Mr. Benjamin Owusu Ansah of Oxygen Capital Group emphasized that the project aims to create a sustainable sports ecosystem to nurture talent, foster community engagement, and generate economic value. Feasibility studies and architectural designs have already been completed, paving the way for construction.

The launch drew dignitaries, Assembly Members, sports delegations, students, and youth from across the region. Hon. Lukutor described the project as a long-held dream to provide modern sports infrastructure for the youth, while also serving as a venue for social events such as concerts and funerals. He called for partnerships under a Built, Operate and Transfer arrangement and welcomed individual contributions, noting even small donations reflect community involvement.

District Chief Executive Hon. Victoria Dzeklo pledged the Assembly’s support and warned against land disputes that could derail the project, stressing that the site had long been earmarked for development. Traditional leaders, including Togbega Kadzi Zogah II of Sokpoe, urged citizens to embrace development, while the Ghana Football Association’s Regional Chairman, Mr. Daniel Agbogah, hailed the initiative as a solution to the region’s infrastructure deficit.

The ceremony featured cultural performances by the Nunana Cultural Troupe of SOGASCO and the Jama Group of DASTECH, adding vibrancy to the event.