South Africa Raises Rates First Time in Three Years

South Africa’s central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to 7 percent on Thursday, ending a cycle of cuts as a Middle East conflict and the threat of El Niño push inflation well above target.

The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) announced the hike in Pretoria, taking the repo rate to 7 percent and the prime lending rate from 10.25 percent to 10.5 percent. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 4 to 2 in favour of the increase.

It is the first interest rate hike since May 2023, reversing a run of cuts that had brought the repo rate down to 6.75 percent by late 2025.

The decision follows a surge in consumer price inflation to 4 percent in April, up from 3.1 percent in March, driven primarily by higher energy costs linked to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

“The Committee agreed that inflation risks had intensified, and that the challenge of large and overlapping shocks would likely trigger second-round effects, requiring a monetary policy response,” Governor Lesetja Kganyago said.

The SARB now forecasts headline inflation averaging 4.4 percent in 2026 and 3.7 percent in 2027, before returning to the 3 percent target in 2028.

Governor Kganyago outlined three risk scenarios facing the economy. The second was the possible emergence of El Niño, a weather pattern that often brings drought to parts of South Africa. He said all three scenarios pointed to higher inflation and weaker economic growth, with the most adverse scenario placing inflation above 6 percent and requiring three additional rate hikes beyond the baseline.

The rate increase takes effect from Friday, May 29, 2026, and will raise monthly repayments on home loans, credit facilities, and corporate borrowing across the country. For savers and investors holding money market or fixed-income instruments, analysts note that the hike delivers strong real cash returns within the emerging market environment.

The SARB’s quarterly projection model predicts up to three more interest rate increases ahead, signalling that monetary policy could remain tight well into the medium term.