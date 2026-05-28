GSE Holds Flat as Holiday Disrupts Weekly Trading

Ghana’s stock market closed Thursday’s session unchanged for the second consecutive trading day, as a mid-week public holiday thinned activity on the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) and kept both key indices flat.

The GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) ended the day at 14,379.41 points, recording no movement from Tuesday’s close. The GSE Financial Stocks Index (GSE-FSI) similarly held at 7,873.87 points, with zero change across both benchmarks.

Thursday’s session recorded 4,678,695 shares traded at a total value of GH¢31,008,928.36, a notable decline from Tuesday’s volume of 9,249,010 shares worth GH¢59,472,354.20. Wednesday was observed as a public holiday, interrupting what had been an active trading week.

Market capitalisation remained at GH¢263,449.04 million, unchanged from the previous session. Monday’s trading had placed capitalisation slightly higher at GH¢264,742.17 million before Tuesday’s slide trimmed that figure.

Despite the week’s subdued close, year-to-date performance tells a stronger story. The GSE-CI has gained 63.96 percent since January 1, 2026, while the GSE-FSI has surged 69.43 percent over the same period, reflecting sustained investor confidence in Ghanaian equities through the first five months of the year.

Friday’s session will close out the week’s trading, with market participants watching for a recovery in volume as normal activity resumes.