Africa Launches Dual Push to Close US$400bn Financing Gap

Africa’s development finance leaders launched two major investment frameworks in Brazzaville on Wednesday, targeting the continent’s deepest financing deficits through coordinated public and private capital.

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Economic Forum (WEF) unveiled the Humanitarian and Resilience Investing (HRI) Roadmap for Africa at the AfDB’s 2026 Annual Meetings, aimed at channelling commercial investment into Africa’s most fragile economies. On the same day, senior African finance officials called for a united coalition of development finance institutions (DFIs) to unlock an estimated $250 billion in institutional assets to support Mission 300, the AfDB and World Bank joint initiative to connect 300 million Africans to reliable electricity by 2030.

The two announcements reflect a deliberate pivot underway at the Kintele International Conference Centre, where more than 3,000 delegates are gathered under the theme “Mobilising Africa’s Development Financing at Scale in a Fragmented World.”

The HRI Roadmap responds to a stark structural gap. Africa faces an annual development financing shortfall of approximately $400 billion. Despite holding 17 percent of the world’s population, the continent attracts only 3.5 percent of global foreign direct investment and less than 2 percent of global venture capital. Pilot programmes under the roadmap are already running in Liberia, Somalia, Mozambique and Djibouti.

“The time for a paradigm shift, from aid dependency to investment-led development, is now,” said AfDB Senior Vice President Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade.

On Mission 300, the proposed African DFI coalition aims to operate as a coordination mechanism within the existing Development Partner Coordination Group, which already includes 35 bilateral and multilateral institutions. The Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD) announced a commitment of approximately €1.7 million to the initiative at the event.

The African Guarantee Fund (AGF) Chief Executive Officer Constant N’zi pointed to a largely untapped pool of capital sitting within African markets, noting that $2.5 trillion currently rests on the balance sheets of African commercial banks. Mission 300 requires approximately $238 billion across its first two implementation cohorts, with roughly half expected from the private sector.

Both frameworks align with the New African Financial Architecture for Development (NAFAD), endorsed through the Abidjan Consensus in April 2026, and embed climate resilience and gender inclusion as core pillars.