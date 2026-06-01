“Something Must Die” – Amoako Attah Preaches on Laws Governing Life and Destiny

Apostle Francis Amoako Attah, Founder of Parliament Chapel International (PCI), has delivered a fiery sermon titled “Something Must Die”, urging believers to understand what he described as spiritual laws and “transactions” that govern life, destiny, and change.

Preaching on the final day of the fifth month of what he referred to as God’s calendar, the preacher told his congregation that certain situations, habits, and spiritual conditions must “come to an end” as a new month begins, describing the transition as significant and “official.”

He drew biblical references from Genesis 4:10–15, the story of Cain and Abel, to illustrate what he called divine consequences and spiritual exchanges. According to him, even judgement, mercy, and protection can be understood within what he termed “transactions” between man and God.

Apostle Amoako Attah also referenced Genesis 18, highlighting Abraham’s intercession for Sodom and Gomorrah, explaining that Abraham’s plea demonstrated how negotiation and spiritual engagement could influence outcomes.

Using the story of David and Goliath in 1 Samuel 17, he further encouraged believers to understand spiritual battles as structured processes governed by principles rather than emotion alone.

He argued that many believers fail to experience progress because they ignore what he described as “laws of life and warfare,” adding that success requires wisdom, timing, and intentional spiritual engagement.

According to him, life operates on principles of exchange, where actions and decisions carry consequences that shape outcomes. He cautioned against what he called “empty noise without impact,” urging believers to focus on results-driven faith.

The preacher further suggested that personal breakthroughs require letting go of certain limitations, attitudes, or situations, which he metaphorically described as things that “must die” for progress to emerge.

His sermon concluded with a call for believers to approach life with understanding, discipline, and spiritual awareness as they transition into a new month.