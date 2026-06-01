IMANI Report Finds Policy Eclipsing Personality In Ghana

A new IMANI sentiment analysis released for May 2026 found Ghanaian online political debate centred on governance and policy rather than personalities, signalling a more evaluative electorate.

The IMANI Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election (PULSE) framework analysed 10,000 mentions across Facebook, X, TikTok, and major web news sources. It compared discussions about President John Dramani Mahama and former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the leading figures of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Sentiment stayed almost perfectly neutral through the month, averaging close to zero at roughly 0.01 below the neutral line. IMANI said this near equilibrium points to a public that weighs performance and credibility more than partisan emotion.

Policy themes dominated. Across 1,731 classified mentions, policy oriented content reached 78.2 percent. Conversations about Mahama were 87.5 percent policy focused, while those about Bawumia stood at 66.9 percent, leaving a larger personality share for the opposition figure.

The discourse moved along a clear path through the month, shifting from infrastructure accountability to international statecraft and then to future political credibility.

Early May centred on records and unfinished commitments. Debate around Mahama focused on the Agenda 111 hospital programme and questions over delivering every facility at once. Infrastructure led the issue clusters at 38 percent, followed by foreign policy at 26 percent and the economy at 18 percent.

By mid month, Mahama’s keynote at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva drove one of the largest policy discussions. Talk turned to health financing, donor dependency, and Ghana’s role in global health governance, lifting foreign policy to 48 percent of issue conversations and 52 percent on Facebook.

For Bawumia, the period marked a shift from former Vice President to opposition leader. After he met NPP Members of Parliament on 20 May, conversation moved toward party rebuilding and readiness for future contests. Forward looking discussion rose to between 65 and 82 percent.

Late May became a contest over future credibility. Foreign policy stayed the dominant cluster for Mahama across the full period, ranging between 42 and 68 percent. For Bawumia, attention turned to 2028 positioning, presidential viability, and campaign mobilisation, though references to the previous administration’s economic record persisted.

Retrospective evaluation still anchored much of the Bawumia conversation. On TikTok, 62 percent of mentions looked backward, and on X the figure reached 88 percent.

Economic accountability cut across both camps, shaped by recovery claims and narratives tied to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Smaller but persistent threads covered civil liberties, internal party cohesion, the Anti LGBTQ Bill, and constitutional reform.

IMANI framed the public mood through one question: “Were the promises and flagship projects worth it?”

The think tank concluded that Ghanaians increasingly ask whether leaders can deliver and whether rivals hold the credibility to meet future challenges, marking a turn toward issue driven politics.