Good Shepherd RC JHS Marks 24th Graduation, Urges Pupils to Create Opportunities

Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Junior High School, Ahinsan Estate in Kumasi, has held its 24th graduation ceremony, celebrating academic achievement and discipline among its graduating students.

The ceremony, which took place on May 28, 2026, was held under the theme: “Rising Above Challenges; Creating Your Own Opportunities.”

Speaking at the event, school authorities and guests encouraged the graduating class to remain resilient and proactive as they transition to the next stage of their education, stressing the importance of hard work, discipline, and self-belief in achieving future success.

Good Shepherd RC JHS is widely noted for its strong academic performance and culture of discipline. Over the years, the school has built a reputation for producing graduates who excel at the senior high school level and continue to perform well in tertiary institutions across the country.

Teachers highlighted that the school’s success is rooted in consistent academic support, moral training, and a structured learning environment aimed at preparing students for higher education and future careers.

Parents and guardians who attended the ceremony expressed pride in the achievements of the graduating students and commended the school for maintaining high educational standards.

The event also featured performances and presentations by students, adding colour to the celebration as the school marked another milestone in its academic journey.