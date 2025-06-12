Snake Invasion Triggers Power Outage in Ejisu, Highlights Grid Vulnerabilities

A power disruption in Ejisu on June 11, 2025, has drawn attention to an unusual but persistent challenge for Ghana’s electricity infrastructure—wildlife interference.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) confirmed that a snake intrusion at the Kwaso substation caused a temporary outage along the Akyawkrom 2 feeder, affecting parts of the Ashanti Region.

ECG crews promptly restored power, but officials acknowledged the recurring nature of such incidents. “Wildlife, particularly snakes and birds, remain a significant threat to grid stability,” said Collins Manu, ECG’s Ashanti Sub-Transmission PR Head. The company has implemented preventive measures, including snake guards, enhanced substation sealing, and community awareness campaigns to reduce such occurrences.

ECG Ashanti Sub-Transmission General Manager Ing. Peter K. Fletcher urged public cooperation, emphasizing that early reporting of unusual activity near electrical installations can help avert outages. The incident underscores the need for continued investment in wildlife-proofing infrastructure to ensure reliable power supply.