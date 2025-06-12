Ghana Approves 2024/25 Book and Research Allowances for Tertiary Staff

The Ghanaian government has approved the disbursement of Book and Research Allowances for senior staff at public universities and colleges of education for the 2024/2025 academic year.

The decision comes after sustained pressure from academic unions, who had threatened industrial action over delays in finalizing payment details.

Academic staff in public universities will receive $1,500 as Book Allowance and $1,600 as Research Allowance, while non-academic senior staff are allocated $1,500. The amounts will be converted to cedis at a fixed exchange rate of GHS 15.47 per dollar, covering claims submitted between September 2024 and March 2025.

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and the Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) had warned of a nationwide strike if the government failed to clarify the exchange rate for computation. A government directive, obtained by Asaase News, confirmed the approval shortly after the unions issued their ultimatum.

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stated in a June 10 Facebook post that the allowance had been fully captured in the 2025 budget. “We remain committed to supporting our educators and ensuring timely disbursement of these funds,” he wrote following a meeting with union leaders.

Institutions must submit audited claims through their Internal Audit Units before processing by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC). The government maintains this step is necessary to ensure accountability and prevent delays in payment.

Union leaders have cautiously welcomed the announcement but insist they will proceed with strike action if payments are not made by the June 13 deadline. “This allowance is not a privilege but a right enshrined in our conditions of service,” said a UTAG representative.

The Book and Research Allowance was established to support academic staff in maintaining current scholarly materials and conducting research. Payment delays have been a recurring issue in recent years, often leading to tensions between the government and tertiary educators.