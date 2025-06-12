Teenage Mother Delivers Baby During BECE Exams in Ashanti Region

A 17-year-old candidate sitting for the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) gave birth at her exam center in Kwabre East District, Ashanti Region, on Wednesday.

The student had completed her Social Studies paper and was midway through the ICT examination when she went into labor at Presbyterian Primary School in Asenua.

According to education officials, the teenager requested a bathroom break accompanied by an exam security officer who noticed her distress. She was rushed to the headmaster’s office where she delivered a healthy baby boy before being transferred to Victory Hospital. Both mother and newborn remain in stable condition, with school authorities arranging for her to complete remaining papers.

The incident occurred as 120,285 candidates (including five inmates from Kumasi Central Prisons) undertake this year’s BECE across Ashanti Region’s 432 centers. Regional Minister Dr. Frank Amoakohene and municipal executives have been monitoring examination centers to ensure smooth administration.