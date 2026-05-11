Six Women Make History at Christian Honours 2026

Six remarkable women were honoured at the inaugural Christian Honours 2026 ceremony, held on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, marking a defining moment for women’s influence in Ghana’s Christian landscape.

The six honourees were Rev. Dr. Rosalind Joyce Aryee, Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Danso, Rev. Dr. Christie Doe Tetteh, Rev. Dr. Mrs. Davina Markwei, Hon. Mrs. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Esq., and Mrs. Comfort Ocran. Each received recognition across distinct categories spanning leadership, compassion, and inspiration.

Rev. Dr. Rosalind Joyce Aryee claimed the highest distinction of the evening, emerging as the Ultimate Honouree in the Religio-Politico Voice category. Organisers described her recognition as the culmination of decades of principled public engagement at the intersection of faith and governance.

Dr. Mrs. Dorothy Danso and Rev. Dr. Christie Doe Tetteh were both honoured in the Influential Personality category. Dr. Danso leads Aglow International Ghana, where she has built a sustained record in women’s empowerment and prayer leadership across communities.

Rev. Dr. Mrs. Davina Markwei received the Christian Honour for Compassion in recognition of her ministry of practical service and benevolence. Hon. Mrs. Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Esq. and Mrs. Comfort Ocran were jointly recognised in the Motivating and Inspiring Personality category.

Christian Honours organisers stated the platform measures impact through consistency and faithful service rather than popularity or public profile.

The recognition of six women at a single ceremony was broadly interpreted as a strong institutional affirmation of female leadership within Ghana’s Christian community and its contribution to national development.