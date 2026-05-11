UK Gilts Rattled as Starmer Battles Leadership Crisis

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered a high-stakes “reset” speech on Monday, vowing to face the country’s biggest challenges, as financial markets continued to price in the political turbulence that has followed devastating local election losses and open calls from within his own party for his resignation.

Starmer cited growth, national defence, the UK’s relationship with Europe and energy needs as key issues that must be tackled urgently, in an attempt to convince Labour Party colleagues to keep him in the job. More than 40 Labour MPs have called for his resignation in the aftermath of the elections.

The bond market response preceding the speech had already been severe. The 10-year gilt yield pushed above 5% earlier in the week its highest level since 2008 amid reports of a planned internal push against Starmer, while 30-year borrowing costs touched their highest level since 1998 at 5.79%.

Analysts noted that major losses in gilts and sterling were unlikely unless there were signs that Starmer could step down, with investors worried that any replacement could favour increased government spending and worsen already strained public finances.

Starmer’s former deputy, Angela Rayner, posted on X on Sunday that “what we are doing isn’t working, and it needs to change. This may be the Labour Party’s last chance.” Other potential challengers include Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who would need to win a parliamentary seat to be eligible.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, said political uncertainty is now directly moving UK asset prices. “Bond traders are effectively warning that they want clarity, authority and discipline from Starmer’s government. Political weakness matters enormously in sovereign debt markets because investors start questioning whether difficult fiscal decisions can still be delivered,” he said.

Societe Generale’s head of foreign-exchange strategy Kit Juckes noted that “the underlying assumption in markets is that the government, whoever runs it, will be wary of the gilt market because higher yields would limit their room for fiscal manoeuvre,” but cautioned that if that assumption were tested, yields could spike sharply and push sterling lower.

The political and market backdrop is compounded by a difficult global environment, with rising oil prices from the Iran conflict, persistent inflation and elevated interest rate expectations worldwide already pressuring sovereign borrowing costs.