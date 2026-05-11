Hiowe Gbakla Stool Dispute Deepens As Family Heads Reject Enstoolment

Tensions within the Hiowe Gblaka family in Dodowa have intensified following a press conference by family heads who publicly rejected the purported enstoolment of a new traditional leader for the Hiowe Gblaka Stool.

At the press briefing held on Thursday, the family heads accused a group led by Mathew Narkertey Kwesi Dogbe Parko and others from the Olovi sub-family of unlawfully installing one Tetteh Olovi as Hiowe Gblaka Matse without proper customary authority.

According to the statement, the family maintained that traditional Dangme customs require that kings, chiefs, queens, and other traditional office holders be selected and enstooled solely by recognized family heads.

The family further alleged that some elders and chiefs within the Teije Division and members of the Shai Traditional Council may have supported what they described as an “illegality.”

Speaking through the release, the family heads said several recognized heads of the seven sub-families that make up the Hiowe Gblaka Stool were either excluded from or did not endorse the decision to install Tetteh Olovi.

The statement also revealed internal disciplinary issues involving former family secretary Mathew Narkertey, who the family claims was indefinitely suspended alongside other individuals in 2018 for allegedly acting against the interests of the stool and family.

The dispute appears rooted in long-standing disagreements over traditional succession and authority within the Dangme and Shai customary systems. The family insisted that queens do not possess the authority to appoint successors to stools or skins, unlike some Akan traditional practices.

In a strong declaration, the family heads announced their approval of “Nene Lanimo Okle Borseh Aferdi Katamanso Yilagebeyei IX” as the legitimate person recognized by the Hiowe Gblaka family/stool.

The statement also referenced an earlier court judgment involving the Hiowe Divisional Council and argued that Apetechi is traditionally not part of Hiowe, raising further concerns about representation within the council.

Additionally, the family accused the purportedly enstooled chief and his associates of previously assaulting the late King Nene Lanimo Okle Borseh VIII, claiming the matter is currently before the Dodowa Magistrate Court.

The family heads concluded by cautioning the Hiowe Divisional Council against endorsing or forwarding the alleged enstoolment to the Shai Traditional Council for gazetting.

The unfolding dispute is expected to generate renewed debate over traditional authority, succession, and customary legitimacy within the Shai and Dangme traditional areas.