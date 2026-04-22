Six Alleged Nigeria Coup Plotters Plead Not Guilty, Remanded in DSS Custody

Six defendants accused of plotting to overthrow President Bola Tinubu entered not-guilty pleas before a Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, as Nigeria’s most high-profile treason trial in years got under way.

The Federal High Court ordered that the six accused persons be remanded at the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) following their arraignment on a 13-count charge that includes allegations of terrorism. Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the order after Attorney General of the Federation Lateef Fagbemi, who led the federal government’s prosecution team, applied for accelerated trial, which the court granted.

Proceedings, which commenced at about 1:46 p.m., were briefly interrupted when counsel to the sixth defendant informed the court that his client understood only Arabic and Hausa, prompting the judge to stand down proceedings to arrange for an interpreter. When the hearing resumed around 2:18 p.m., all six defendants entered not-guilty pleas to the charges.

An attempt by some defence lawyers to move oral bail applications was rejected by Justice Abdulmalik, who directed them to file formal applications. The court also fixed April 27 as the date for accelerated trial to begin.

The defendants are retired Major General Mohammed Ibrahim Gana, retired Naval Captain Erasmus Ochegobia Victor, Inspector Ahmed Ibrahim, Zekeri Umoru, Bukar Kashim Goni, and Abdulkadir Sani. Also listed in the charge but said to be at large is former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva.

The 13-count charge, filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, accuses the defendants of offences ranging from treason and terrorism to failure to disclose security intelligence and money laundering linked to terrorism financing. The prosecution alleges they conspired in 2025 to undermine the Nigerian state and to overthrow President Tinubu.

In October 2025, the federal government cancelled a ceremonial parade scheduled to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary on October 1. Days later, reports emerged linking the cancellation to an alleged coup plot, though the Defence Headquarters dismissed the claims. Later that month, authorities confirmed the arrest of 16 military officers over the alleged plot, while two others were declared wanted.