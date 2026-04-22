Nigeria’s Central Bank Warns Public of Fake Messages Targeting Bank Accounts

Nigeria’s Central Bank (CBN) has put the public on alert over a surge in fraudulent digital communications impersonating the apex bank, warning that scammers are using fake emails and online messages to break into personal accounts.

In an advisory issued on April 21, 2026, the bank’s spokesperson Hakama Sidi Ali disclosed that fraudsters are circulating deceptive emails, text messages, and digital content falsely linked to the CBN. The messages are engineered to appear credible, often referencing the bank’s leadership, licensing processes, or policy decisions to pressure recipients into clicking malicious links or handing over sensitive data.

The bank said the fraudulent communications are designed to manipulate recipients into disclosing personal data and to gain unauthorised access to sensitive financial information, with cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated as perpetrators leverage digital platforms to spread misinformation.

The CBN confirmed that its only official website remains www.cbn.gov.ng and urged Nigerians to verify all communications through that channel and recognised media outlets before taking any action. The bank also encouraged the public to report any suspected fraudulent messages, emails, or websites to relevant law enforcement authorities.

The apex bank said it is committed to safeguarding the financial system and is strengthening its cybersecurity frameworks in collaboration with security agencies to protect Nigerians from digital fraud.

The warning follows a series of cybersecurity incidents in Nigeria. On April 15, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) confirmed a cyber attack on its information systems, while the Nigeria Data Protection Commission has opened an investigation into an alleged data breach involving Remita Payment Services Limited, Sterling Bank, and other entities.