Fat Joe Stirs Outrage Claiming Jamaica Started Afrobeats

American rapper Fat Joe has ignited a fierce debate across the music world after asserting that Afrobeats originated from Jamaica, a claim widely rejected by music historians and fans of the genre.

Fat Joe made the statement during a recent episode of the Joe and Jada podcast, which featured Jamaican dancehall artist Buju Banton as a guest. “Jamaica started Afrobeats. Even though everything comes from Africa,” he said.

Buju Banton did not challenge the claim during the conversation, instead speaking about how Panamanian rapper El General influenced the development of reggaeton and other related genres.

The remarks landed poorly with music lovers and commentators across West Africa, where the genre took root. Afrobeats is widely recognised as originating from West Africa, with strong roots in Nigeria and Ghana, and influenced by Afrobeat pioneered by Nigerian music legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti.

The controversy also surfaced an additional claim from the same episode. Fat Joe stated that he and others pressured Nigerian singer BNXN, formerly known as Buju, to change his stage name, saying his original name was disrespectful to Buju Banton.

Buju Banton has previously criticised Afrobeats artists, accusing them of borrowing heavily from Jamaican reggae and dancehall without proper credit. In a 2024 appearance on the Drink Champs podcast, he described Afrobeats as lacking substance and predicted it would fade over time.

The comments have drawn a strong pushback online, with many pointing out that dismissing the African origins of a genre that has produced global stars from Lagos to Accra is both historically inaccurate and disrespectful to the culture that built it.