Simple ways to live well this rainy season

The first heavy rains have a way of resetting the rhythm of a whole day in Ghana. Traffic slows, plans shift, and the evenings turn cool and quiet. With a few small habits, the season can feel less like an interruption and more like a chance to slow down and look after yourself.

Start with the spaces around you. Clearing gutters and drains before the downpours, emptying containers that collect standing water, and checking that window seals still hold can save a lot of stress later. Standing water is where mosquitoes breed, so a quick sweep of the compound after each rain keeps the home drier and the family safer.

Food is half the pleasure of the season. Warm, light soups, a pot of ginger and lemongrass tea, and fresh fruit do more than comfort; they keep energy steady on grey afternoons. Stocking produce you can wash and store well matters too, since heavy rains often disrupt market trips.

A few precautions go a long way. Keep to drinking water you trust, as waterborne illnesses rise when the rains arrive, and sleep under a treated net even on cooler nights when mosquitoes feel less obvious. If you keep medicines at home, store them somewhere dry.

Dressing for damp rather than fighting it helps. Light layers that dry quickly, a reliable umbrella by the door, and a spare pair of shoes at work spare you the misery of sitting in wet clothes all day.

The season also asks for a gentler pace, and there is no shame in taking it. Long downpours and shorter daylight can flatten the mood, so let the rhythm change. Read the book that has been waiting, call the people you have been meaning to reach, and treat an early night as a plan rather than a failure.

The rains will come and go as they always do. Meeting them with a little preparation and a softer routine can turn a season many dread into one that feels surprisingly restful.