Ashie Moore “Sweats” in Court during Cross-Examination

An application for the enforcement of human rights filed by Singaporean businessman Toh You Kang was heard on May 28 and 29, 2026, before Human Rights Court 2, presided over by Justice Nana Brew.

The court had previously directed Greater Accra NDC Chairman Ashie Moore to appear for cross-examination after earlier adjournments in February, March, and April 2026 due to his absence from proceedings.

Cross-examination of Mr. Moore commenced on May 28 and continued on May 29.

During the proceedings, Mr. Moore reportedly denied being the individual who had reported Mr. Toh You Kang to the Greater Accra Regional Police over allegations of fraud which resulted in the prolonged restriction of the Singaporean in Ghana for over 6 months.

Counsel for the Singaporean businessman, Lawyer Cephas Boyuo, subsequently presented a charge sheet which, according to the applicant’s legal team, identified Mr. Moore as the complainant. The document was then tendered into evidence through Mr. Ashie Moore.

Further questions were also asked regarding documents attached to Mr. Moore’s witness statement. Lawyer Boyuo argued that the documents presented as evidence of an alleged transfer of funds from China to Singapore did not constitute proof of a cross-border transaction, contending that such transactions would ordinarily be supported by transfer advice or related banking records showing details of the sender, recipient, and amount transferred etc.

Another issue that arose during the cross-examination concerned a Facebook account bearing the name “Nii Ashie Moore” with a url, https://web.facebook.com/emmanuelnii.ashiemoore.

Mr. Moore reportedly denied ownership of the account.

In response, Lawyer Cephas Boyuo made an oral application requesting that the court direct the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service to obtain information from Meta regarding the ownership and usage of the Facebook account associated with the URL provided in court.

The request reportedly sought details including the account’s registration information, associated email address, linked telephone number, and initial login IP address.

The court granted the application.

According to the applicant’s legal team, the Facebook account became relevant to the case following questions about social media posts allegedly made on July 4 and July 8, 2025, which were said to contain half naked photographs of Mr. Toh You Kang. The applicant contends that the publication of those images constituted a violation of his rights to privacy and dignity.

The matter remains before the court for further proceedings.