AfDB forecasts 5% growth for Ghana in 2026

Ghana’s economy is set to grow 5 percent in 2026 and 5.4 percent in 2027 as recovery strengthens and fiscal pressures ease, the African Development Bank (AfDB) projects.

In its 2026 African Economic Outlook, released this week at the bank’s annual meetings in Brazzaville, Congo, the AfDB placed Ghana among West Africa’s stronger performers. The forecast edges past the 4.8 percent growth that both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank project for the country.

The bank expects inflation to end 2026 at about 9 percent. That sits above the roughly 3 percent Ghana has recorded recently, though the AfDB tied its outlook to improving macroeconomic stability.

Ghana’s fiscal deficit is projected to narrow from 2.6 percent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2026 to 2.2 percent in 2027, signalling tighter discipline. The bank also expects a current account surplus of 3 percent of GDP in 2026, easing to 2.7 percent in 2027, which it said reflected external-sector resilience.

Across West Africa, the AfDB forecasts growth of 4.7 percent in 2026, supported by stronger agricultural output, expanding agro-processing and investment in infrastructure, energy and transport. The continent as a whole is projected to grow 4.2 percent.

The bank warned that African economies still face significant risks, among them geopolitical tensions, rising oil and fertiliser prices and global supply-chain disruptions. It urged governments to boost domestic revenue, improve public financial management and deepen regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to build more resilient economies.