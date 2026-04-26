Sierra Leone Businessman Weds Two Women on Same Day

A businessman known by the nickname “Spaceman” married two women simultaneously in Lunsar, a town in northern Sierra Leone, on Saturday, April 25, 2026, in a ceremony that drew considerable attention from residents and onlookers across the community.

The wedding took place in Lunsar and was described by witnesses as an unusual and widely discussed event, with many in the area calling it a rare occurrence even by local standards.

Polygamy under customary and Islamic law is legally permitted in Sierra Leone, with the country’s dual legal framework allowing men to take multiple wives outside the civil marriage ordinance. The practice remains more common in rural and northern parts of the country, though conducting both unions in a single ceremony on the same day is considered uncommon.

No official statement has been issued regarding the event. Further details about the groom and the two brides have not been confirmed.