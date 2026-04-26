Nations FC set up MTN FA Cup final clash with Dreams FC after dramatic semi-finals

The stage is now set for an exciting showdown in the MTN FA Cup final, as Nations FC and Dreams FC emerged victorious from two gripping semi-final encounters to book their places in the grand finale.

At the Swedru Sports Stadium, Nations FC etched their name into the history books with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Aduana FC, securing their first-ever appearance in an FA Cup final.

The Abrankese-based side made a dream start when Emmanuel Annor struck as early as the 7th minute, finishing clinically to hand his side a crucial lead.

That early goal proved decisive in a tightly contested match. Nations FC, marshaled expertly by the composed Razak Simpson, displayed discipline, tactical awareness, and resilience throughout the game. Despite sustained pressure from Aduana FC, they held their shape and composure to protect their slim advantage until the final whistle.

It was a performance that reflected their impressive journey in the competition, having eliminated Ebony FC, AshantiGold SC, Swedru All Blacks, Berekum Chelsea, and now Aduana FC on their path to the final.

In the second semi-final, Dreams FC edged Medeama SC in a pulsating 3-2 encounter to secure their return to the FA Cup final. The five-goal thriller delivered drama and intensity, with Dreams FC showing attacking quality and composure in crucial moments to outlast their opponents.

Medeama SC fought valiantly and pushed Dreams FC all the way, but defensive lapses and clinical finishing from Dreams ultimately proved the difference in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

With both teams demonstrating determination and quality in their respective semi-finals, the final promises to be a fascinating contest. Nations FC will be chasing history as they aim to lift their maiden FA Cup title, while Dreams FC will be eager to capitalize on their experience and secure another major trophy.

All eyes now turn to Accra, where the two sides will clash in what is expected to be a memorable MTN FA Cup final.