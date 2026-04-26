Police Arrest Suspect in Indian National’s Kumasi Murder

One person is in custody in connection with the killing of an Indian national whose body was discovered in the boot of his own car in Kumasi on Saturday, April 25, 2026, the Ghana Police Service has confirmed.

The deceased has been identified as Devendra Singh, who had been reported missing before a tip-off led officers to his vehicle parked at the outskirts of Sabin Akrofuom, near the Royal Lemosey Hospital in Kumasi, at around 2:00pm. A search of the car revealed Singh’s lifeless body in the boot, bearing multiple stab wounds.

The Ashanti Regional Crime Scene Management Team processed the scene and gathered forensic evidence. Singh’s body was transported to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for preservation and an autopsy, while his vehicle was impounded to support the investigation.

Given the severity of the case, the Inspector-General of Police has deployed a specialised team of intelligence officers and homicide investigators to support the Ashanti Regional Police Command. Their mandate includes tracking down all individuals believed to be connected to the crime.

In a press release, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Godwin Ahianyo, Head of the Public Affairs Unit for the Ashanti Region, said authorities are committed to bringing every perpetrator to justice. The police are appealing to the public to come forward with any information that could assist the investigation.