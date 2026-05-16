SHOWDOWN IN OKUAPEMMAN: Why Suspended Queen Mother’s Bid to Block Justice Sophia Akuffo’s Enstoolment Fails Customary Law

​AKROPONG-AKUAPEM — A high-stakes traditional dispute has erupted in the Akuapem Traditional Area following a public declaration by the Queen Mother, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, purporting to reject the enstoolment of former Chief Justice Her Ladyship Sophia Akuffo as the Mmrahene (Legal Chief) of Okuapemman.

​However, palace insiders, legal experts, and senior kingmakers have swiftly countered the move, revealing that the Queen Mother’s public protestation completely lacks both customary validity and legal authority.

​The Law of Suspension and Unmatched State Backing

​At the heart of the matter is a critical administrative reality: Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II is currently under official suspension by the Akuapem Traditional Council—a body chaired by the Overlord of Okuapemman himself, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III. According to seasoned traditional authorities, a chief or queen mother under suspension loses their capacity to perform official functions, challenge the paramountcy, or intervene in stool matters. As a fully gazetted sovereign recognized by the Republic of Ghana, the authority of Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III to recruit and install capable citizens to serve his traditional area remains absolute and legally unassailable.

​Further strengthening this installation is the overwhelming, historic endorsement from the powerhouse leadership of the state. The five Divisional Lieutenants of Okuapemman have resolutely thrown their weight behind the enstoolment:

​Gyaasehene Nana Osim Kwatia

​Nifahene Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V

​Adontenhene Otoobour Djan Kwasi II

​Benkumhene Osabarima Enyine Asiedu Okoo Ababio III

​Krontihene and Also Mankrado of Akropong Osahene Boafo Ansah III

​Adding to this united front, the Apakanfo have stepped forward to lead the Mankrado of Akropong as their official spokesperson, amplifying the traditional consensus.

​These state heavyweights have grounded their endorsement in the immense honor Her Ladyship has bestowed upon Okuapemman. Her elevation is celebrated across the ridge as a triumph of academic brilliance, political gravitas, and deep stakeholder relevance, serving as an enduring beacon of inspiration for the girl child.

​An Overstep of Customary Rites

​Beyond her current suspension, experts in Akan chieftaincy protocols have pointed out a significant flaw in the Queen Mother’s public narrative regarding nominating powers. Contrary to popular misconception, under Akuapem custom, the Queen Mother does not hold the power to nominate a candidate for the stool. That sacred prerogative belongs exclusively to the Abrewatia (the senior matriarch), acting in deep consultation with the Abusuapayin (Family Head).

​“The customary role of the Queen Mother is strictly to announce the nominee after the Abrewatia and the Abusuapayin have successfully selected the rightful heir,” a senior palace source explained on condition of anonymity. “She cannot block, veto, or reject a choice that has already been solidified by the family heads. Doing so is a direct violation of our ancient rites.”

​Eulogizing a Trailblazer: The Peerless Legacy of Justice Sophia Akuffo

​To challenge a figure of Justice Sophia Akuffo’s stature is to challenge progress itself. Her Ladyship stands as a towering titan of African jurisprudence, an intellectual matriarch whose career has redefined leadership on both the national and international stages.

​As the 2nd female Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana, she broke stained-glass ceilings with judicial temperament, fierce integrity, and an uncompromising commitment to the rule of law. Beyond the borders of Ghana, her legal acumen earned her the distinct honor of serving as the President of the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

​Her career is not merely a resume of high offices; it is a masterclass in public service. By bringing her unmatched wealth of experience, global networks, and legal mastery back to her roots as the Mmrahene, she brings a prize of immeasurable developmental value to Okuapemman. For every young girl across the traditional area, her mantle stands as living proof that no peak of academic or professional excellence is out of reach.

​Unwavering Royal Endorsement

​While the suspended Queen Mother attempts to stir controversy, the royal families responsible for the lineage of Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo have presented a fiercely united front. Both her maternal and paternal heads—led by Abusuapayin Asiedu-Ofei (Maternal) and the President of the Akuffo Descendants Fraternity, also Akuapem-Tutuhene Nana Appiah Anti IV (Paternal)—have forcefully thrown their weight behind the enstoolment.

​In an exclusive joint declaration, the heads of the families broke their silence, stating unequivocally:

​“Our Odehye, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, is of perfectly sound mind, robust physical health, and possesses the exceptional and unrivaled tenacity required to commit to this deservingly honorable title. As her family, we stand in full, unreserved support of this installation, and we say: let peace reign in Okuapemman.”

​The Path Forward

​Palace watchers note that Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III has historically created and filled several specialized, functional titles aimed at driving developmental and intellectual capital to Akropong, none of which were ever contested.

​As the date for the historic enstoolment approaches, the flawless alignment between the Overlord, the five Divisional Lieutenants, the Apakanfo, the Abusuapayin, and the Abrewatia means the customary process is legally and traditionally complete. With the combined backing of the state-recognized Akuapem Traditional Council and the candidate’s bloodline, citizens of Okuapemman are calling for calm. They urge the public to disregard the actions of the suspended Queen Mother, Nana Afua Nketia Obuo II, and allow peace, honor, and structural development to reign supreme in Okuapemman.

​Signed By:

The Apakanfo Of Okuapemman

Led by Spokesperson: Osahene Boafo Ansah III (Krontihene of Akuapem and Mankrado of Akropong)