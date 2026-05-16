GFA Holds Thanksgiving Service for Ghana Football Tomorrow

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Sports and Recreation will jointly host a national interdenominational thanksgiving and prayer service on Sunday, May 17, 2026, uniting football officials, government representatives, clergy, sponsors and stakeholders to mark a landmark period for Ghanaian football.

The service begins at 3pm at All Saints Anglican Church, with GFA president Kurt Okraku and Sports Minister Kofi Adams expected to lead the gathering alongside members of the GFA Executive Council and staff.

The occasion centres primarily on Ghana’s qualification for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, with dedicated prayers for the senior national football team as they prepare for the global tournament.

The programme covers the full breadth of Ghanaian football’s recent achievements. The Ghana women’s national under-20 team will be celebrated following their qualification for another FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, while prayers will be offered for the Ghana national under-17 side currently competing at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The women’s under-17 team, active in their FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers, will also receive dedicated prayers during the service.

The event will further honour the Ghana U-15 girls team for successfully defending the African Schools Football Championship title in Zimbabwe, a result that added to the country’s growing list of age-group successes in recent months.

Thanksgiving prayers will also extend to domestic football, covering the Ghana Premier League, Women’s Premier League and Division One League.

Daniel Sylvanus Torto will lead the service and deliver the sermon, supported by other clergy members in attendance.