Tetteh Backs Andre Ayew for Ghana World Cup Squad

Prominent Ghanaian clergyman Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh has publicly called for Andre Ayew to be included in Ghana’s squad for the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, lending a high-profile voice to growing advocacy for the experienced forward’s involvement.

Tetteh, founder and president of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, made the appeal while highlighting Ayew’s leadership qualities and the value his experience could bring to a Ghana squad navigating a period of transition ahead of the global tournament.

“I think I’m campaigning for him to join the Black Stars team,” Tetteh said.

The clergyman anchored his case in history, pointing to Ayew’s role in Ghana’s triumph at the 2009 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Egypt, where the forward was central to a generation-defining victory. Tetteh argued that the same qualities of dedication and motivation Ayew demonstrated then remain intact in his game today.

Ayew currently plays for NAC Breda in the Netherlands and has continued to perform at club level. Tetteh suggested the forward could serve a vital mentoring function within a younger Black Stars setup, helping connect Ghana’s storied footballing tradition with the next generation of players.

The appeal reflects a wider conversation within Ghanaian football circles about whether seasoned figures should be recalled to provide leadership and experience alongside emerging talent as the country prepares for the 2026 World Cup.