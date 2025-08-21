Shatta Wale Granted Bail in Lamborghini Probe Tied to US$4M US Fraud

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has been released on bail after hours of interrogation by the country’s anti-financial crime unit.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office set bail at 10 million Ghana cedis with two sureties following questions about the origins of his luxury vehicle.

The investigation centers on a 2019 Lamborghini Urus that American authorities have identified as proceeds from a four million dollar fraud scheme. US court documents show the vehicle belongs to Nana Kwabena Amuah, a Ghanaian currently serving a prison sentence in the United States for financial crimes.

During questioning, the musician reportedly struggled to provide documentation proving legitimate ownership. He claimed to have purchased the vehicle from someone possibly named Zak through WhatsApp, but could not provide any contact details or paper trail for the transaction. The only document in his possession was a customs declaration bearing the name of the convicted fraudster.

The case highlights growing international cooperation in tracking illicit financial flows and recovering assets bought with illegal funds. Ghanaian authorities acted on a formal request from the FBI and US Justice Department, who obtained a court order to seize the vehicle as restitution for victims.

This investigation comes at a time when financial regulators are paying closer attention to high-value asset acquisitions across West Africa. The outcome could influence how luxury imports are documented and verified in the region moving forward.