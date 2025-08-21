Ghanaian Artivist Beatrice Arthur Nominated for Environmental Award

Ghanaian creative Beatrice ‘Bee’ Arthur has been recognized for her innovative work merging art with environmental activism.

She has been nominated for the Green Ghana Impact Trailblazer award at this year’s Ghana Environmental and Sanitation Awards.

Arthur’s distinctive approach tackles what she describes as Ghana’s “waste colonialism” through powerful installations and curated exhibitions. Her works like “Plastic Present / Fluorescent Future” have brought international attention to issues of plastic pollution and consumer waste. She uses art to spark conversations about environmental challenges that often go unnoticed.

Ghana faces significant waste management problems, with over one million tonnes of plastic waste generated yearly and less than ten percent being recycled. Arthur points to underfunded waste systems and imported waste streams as urgent issues needing stronger responses. She believes changing mindsets about consumption is just as important as developing better infrastructure.

The nomination highlights how creative industries are increasingly shaping environmental discussions. Arthur sees such recognition as validation that people are listening to the message. These acknowledgments help build credibility and open doors for collaboration that can drive real change.

The awards ceremony, supported by the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, aims to encourage greater private sector involvement in sustainability solutions. Winners will be announced later this year.