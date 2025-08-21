Fake Seeds Pose Major Threat to Ghana’s Farming Future

Ghana’s agricultural sector faces a serious challenge from counterfeit seeds that threaten both farmer livelihoods and national food security.

Experts warn that fake or poor-quality seeds are causing significant financial losses for farmers across the country.

Agricultural economist Dr. Yaw Osei-Asare reveals a troubling gap between promise and reality. While seed packages often claim nearly perfect germination rates, many farmers are experiencing rates as low as sixty percent. This difference might sound small, but it translates to substantial financial losses when spread across entire farms.

The problem extends beyond just counterfeit products. Many imported seeds simply aren’t suitable for Ghana’s specific growing conditions. Locally developed varieties typically perform better because they’re adapted to the country’s climate and soil types. Yet these local options struggle to compete against flashy imported alternatives that often disappoint.

Farmers continue to report issues despite some improvements in recent years. Bismark Owusu Nortey of the Peasant Farmers Association notes that some products sold as certified seeds turn out to be regular grains with germination rates as low as ten percent. This puts already struggling farmers in an even more difficult position.

Solutions will require multiple approaches. Experts call for better support of local seed producers, tighter border controls to prevent unapproved imports, and stronger market surveillance. The implementation of QR code tracking systems could help ensure seed quality and authenticity.

Without these changes, Ghana’s agricultural productivity remains at risk. The situation shows how important reliable inputs are for food security and why supporting local seed systems matters for the country’s farming future.