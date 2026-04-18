Senyo Hosi Warns NDC Against Overconfidence Amid OSP Row

Energy consultant Senyo Hosi has cautioned the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to mistake its current popularity for a permanent political guarantee, warning that its handling of the controversy surrounding the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) will shape public perception for years to come.

Hosi, speaking on Saturday, April 18, said the NDC must approach the OSP debate with measured restraint and clear communication, noting that political fortunes can shift rapidly regardless of how dominant a party appears at any given moment.

“It is not certain that your popularity will be the same in a few years to come, so their conduct every time must be guided, and no one should feel complacent,” he said.

An Accra High Court ruled on Wednesday, April 15, that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) lacks the constitutional mandate to independently initiate prosecutions, directing that all matters be referred to the Attorney-General’s Department. The ruling has since ignited a sharp national debate over institutional independence, the rule of law, and whether political interests are driving efforts to weaken the anti-corruption body.

Hosi acknowledged the ruling has tapped into deep public sentiment around corruption. He argued that how the NDC responds, both in tone and in action, will continue to determine whether citizens maintain confidence in the party.

“This issue about the OSP is quite integral to the political sentiments of Ghanaians. It was a strong groundswell,” he said, urging the party not to assume economic performance alone would sustain its standing.

The OSP has announced it is taking steps to overturn the ruling, insisting that its mandate under the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017 (Act 959) remains valid since the Supreme Court has not yet determined otherwise.

Hosi stopped short of taking a position on the legal merits of the court’s decision but made clear that public trust in anti-corruption institutions is a political variable the NDC cannot afford to mismanage.