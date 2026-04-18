Damang Exits Gold Fields Portfolio With Record Cash Flow Surge

The Damang gold mine in Ghana’s Western Region formally left the hands of Gold Fields Limited today, Saturday, April 18, 2026, closing a decades-long chapter with a striking financial twist: the asset generated its strongest cash returns in recent memory precisely as it wound down operations.

Despite producing 135,000 ounces of gold in 2024, down 12% from 153,000 ounces the previous year, Damang delivered adjusted free cash flow of US$138 million, a 235% increase over 2023, driven largely by elevated gold prices and sharply reduced mining costs as open-pit extraction gave way to stockpile processing.

The figures illustrate a pattern common to mature gold assets: output declines while margins temporarily expand, before cost pressures reassert themselves. All-in sustaining costs at Damang climbed to US$2,002 per ounce in 2024, up from US$1,679 per ounce in 2023, reflecting the structural inefficiency of processing residual stockpiles rather than freshly mined ore.

Gold Fields’ own 2025 guidance projected output falling further to approximately 85,000 ounces, with costs rising again to around US$2,340 per ounce, a trajectory that underscored the asset’s natural end-of-life phase under its previous operator.

The Minerals Commission’s Tender Committee recommended Engineers and Planners Limited (E&P) as the preferred bidder for the Damang lease on April 7, 2026, with the company scoring 93.15% in the technical and commercial evaluation and demonstrating access to US$505 million in financing against a government threshold of US$500 million. The government formally endorsed the recommendation, though the arrangement still requires parliamentary approval before a substantive lease can be formalised.

A feasibility study completed by Gold Fields and submitted to the Minerals Commission in December 2025 projected annual production of around 150,000 ounces under a new operator, with an estimated capital requirement of approximately US$600 million to extend the mine’s life. Damang’s remaining mineral resource base is estimated at around three million ounces, though no new reserves were declared in 2024.

Since 2000, Gold Fields invested approximately US$5 billion across its Damang and Tarkwa operations and contributed US$2.9 billion to the Ghanaian state through taxes, royalties, and dividends.

The speed at which the incoming operator can secure parliamentary approval and inject the required capital will now determine whether Damang’s latent resource potential is realised or whether the mine enters an extended period of uncertainty.