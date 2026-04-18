MC KIKI Releases Black Stars Anthem Ahead of 2026 World Cup

Ghanaian media executive and artist MC KIKI has released a new song titled “Blackstars (Pride of Africa)”, aimed at celebrating Ghana’s national football team as the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches.

The new release marks MC KIKI’s official entry into mainstream music after years working behind the scenes in media and entertainment.

Known professionally as a trained chemist, MC KIKI has built his career across radio, live events and artist management, applying a methodical approach to creative work.

Before recording music, he established himself as a radio marketer and presenter, where he focused on audience engagement and content strategy.

He later became involved in event hosting and organisation, appearing on major cultural platforms in Ghana and the United States, including the Ghana Music Awards USA red carpet.

MC KIKI is the Chief Executive Officer of Afro614 Multimedia, a media company that promotes African culture and entertainment to international audiences.

He also runs KMG Records, where he has worked with artists including Fali Finest and Elizah, gaining experience in artist development and music production.

“Blackstars (Pride of Africa)” draws inspiration from Ghana’s national football team and blends Afrobeat rhythms with themes of identity, unity and African pride.

According to MC KIKI, the song is intended to represent both sporting ambition and cultural confidence on a global stage.

With the new song, MC KIKI shifts from a strategic role in the industry to a more visible position as a recording artist, adding music performance to his portfolio of media and business ventures.

An official video has been released and could be streamed across various platforms.