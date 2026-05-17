Semenyo Writes History With FA Cup Final Winner

Antoine Semenyo scored the only goal as Manchester City defeated Chelsea FC 1-0 in the Football Association (FA) Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 16, becoming the first Ghanaian to score in a men’s FA Cup final since the competition was founded in 1871.

The 26-year-old also claimed a second piece of history on the same afternoon. His 20th goal of the season across all competitions surpassed the record held by former Black Stars striker Tony Yeboah, who scored 19 goals for Leeds United during the 1995/96 season, according to data provider Opta. Semenyo is now the highest-scoring Ghanaian player for a Premier League club in a single season.

The decisive moment came in the 72nd minute when Semenyo latched onto a cross from Erling Haaland and guided a finish beyond Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sánchez with his right foot on first touch. The goal ended a tightly contested final that had remained goalless through the first half and gave Pep Guardiola’s side a second domestic cup triumph this season, following their English Football League (EFL) Cup victory earlier in the campaign.

“Every Ghanaian should be proud of this guy,” former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan wrote on X.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, speaking on BBC Sport after the final whistle, praised the intelligence and technique behind the finish despite his own club allegiances, describing it as a goal worthy of deciding a major final.

Semenyo joined City from AFC Bournemouth for £62.5 million during the January transfer window after the club saw off interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur. He scored on his debut in a third-round rout of Exeter City and has been involved in more FA Cup goals than any of his teammates this season. His 20 goals are split evenly, with 10 scored for Bournemouth in the first half of the campaign and 10 since arriving at the Etihad Stadium.

Guardiola told Semenyo on arrival not to change his game, and the instruction appears to have freed him. His pace, physicality, and finishing have given City an attacking dimension that has proved decisive across both domestic cup competitions. The performances have earned him a nomination for the Premier League Player of the Season award.

Manchester City remain in contention for the league title, sitting two points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal FC with two matches remaining. For Ghana, Semenyo’s record-breaking campaign has raised expectations sharply ahead of the 2027 FIFA World Cup in North America.