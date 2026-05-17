Asare Unfazed by World Cup’s Elite Strikers

Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare has dismissed concerns about facing elite forwards at the 2026 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup, saying the challenge sharpens rather than unsettles him.

Speaking to 3Sports, Asare addressed growing commentary around potential matchups against strikers of the calibre of England’s Harry Kane, responding with a composure that reflects his broader approach to pressure at the highest level of the sport.

“They say it always but it’s their opinion,” Asare said.

The goalkeeper acknowledged the formidable quality of the attackers the Black Stars could encounter at the tournament but offered a grounded perspective on conceding goals at that level. He pointed out that even the best goalkeepers in world football are beaten by elite forwards, and used that reality not as cause for anxiety but as context for his own development.

Rather than fear the occasion, Asare says the prospect of competing at a World Cup motivates him. Reaching the tournament is itself an achievement he does not take for granted, and one he believes most footballers never experience.

His ambitions extend beyond personal survival on the big stage. Asare says he wants to shift the global perception of Ghanaian and African goalkeepers, building a reputation that outlasts any single tournament. He is equally focused on the personal milestones that sustained success at this level can bring for him and his family.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to take place across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. For Ghana, it represents an opportunity to make an impression after years rebuilding the Black Stars programme, and Asare’s composure ahead of the competition will be a source of reassurance for supporters expecting a strong showing from their side.