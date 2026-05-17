Sagnarigu MP: PCI Will Not Restrict Job Creation

Sagnarigu Member of Parliament Atta Issa says Ghana’s new International Monetary Fund (IMF) framework will not prevent the government from creating jobs, pointing to falling unemployment figures and active public programmes as evidence.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, May 17, the Finance Committee member argued that the Policy Coordination Instrument (PCI), which Ghana formally requested on May 15 following the completion of its three-year IMF bailout, is compatible with the government’s employment agenda. The 36-month arrangement is expected to run until mid-2029.

“We need the IMF because Ghana is not an island,” Atta Issa said.

The lawmaker cited the Adwumawura programme, which provides startup capital of between GH¢20,000 and GH¢200,000 to beneficiaries, as a central pillar of the government’s job creation push. He also referenced the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), the National Youth Authority (NYA), and ongoing public sector recruitment exercises as part of a wider effort to drive down unemployment.

The interventions are beginning to register in labour market figures. Unemployment declined from approximately 13.6% in December 2024 to around 12.3% at the time of his remarks, though Atta Issa acknowledged the pace of decline remains slower than the government would want.

On the broader rationale for the PCI, the MP pointed to the severe consequences of Ghana’s 2022 economic crisis, when credit rating downgrades by agencies including Moody’s pushed the country’s economy into junk territory and effectively shut it out of international capital markets. He argued that the damage to foreign direct investment inflows during that period made the current commitment to fiscal discipline non-negotiable.

The PCI carries no fresh financing. Its value lies in the credibility signal it sends to investors and financial markets that Ghana intends to maintain responsible spending and resist the fiscal pressures that have historically surfaced ahead of elections.

Atta Issa maintained that the pain of the last economic crisis should serve as a standing warning against a return to excessive government spending, regardless of political circumstances.