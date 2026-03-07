Sefwi Punikrom Assemblyman Calls For Unity, Development

The Assembly Member for Sefwi Punikrom, Hon. Fredrick Nkrumah, has emphasized the importance of unity and collective effort in building prosperity and restoring hope as Ghana marked its 69th Independence Anniversary. Speaking to the media during the celebrations, he highlighted the courage, sacrifice, and vision of past leaders that gave birth to an independent Ghana, stressing that the theme of the day was a call to overcome challenges and ensure progress and development.

Hon. Nkrumah outlined some of the projects he has undertaken in his two years of service as an assemblyman, attributing his achievements to collaboration with committee members, traditional leaders, and citizens. He mentioned the construction of two mechanical pipes, urinal facilities, and other infrastructure projects in communities such as Punikrom and Abobuoso. He noted that these initiatives demonstrate his commitment to improving the lives of residents and strengthening community development.

He urged Ghanaians to embrace unity as a tool for prosperity, development, and renewed vision, insisting that collective effort is the way forward for national progress. Following his remarks, the chief of Sefwi Punikrom, Nana Kwaku Mensah II, also addressed the gathering. He called on the government to establish new markets in the community, citing the expansion of villages and the need for improved facilities to support local trade.

Nana Mensah further encouraged citizens in the Sefwi Punikrom Electoral Area to actively participate in communal labor, stressing that such involvement is vital for sustaining progress and development. The celebration in Sefwi Punikrom thus became not only a commemoration of Ghana’s independence but also a platform for leaders to renew calls for unity, infrastructure, and community-driven growth.