Kwakye Ofosu: Rules-Based World Order Has Collapsed, Lebanon Attack Proves It

Ghana’s Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has condemned the missile attack on Ghanaian peacekeepers in Lebanon as a violation of international law, while using the incident to deliver a sharp critique of what he described as the collapse of the global rules-based order.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, March 7, 2026, the minister confirmed that the government has formally lodged a protest with the United Nations and is demanding accountability from whoever ordered the strike on the Ghanaian battalion.

“No country is allowed to behave with such impunity and set about attacking non-combatants, people who have not shown any aggression and who are in fact there to keep the peace,” he said, adding that Ghana’s troops have performed that role for decades and that their activities posed no threat to anyone in the region.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu dismissed suggestions that the Ghanaian contingent was supporting US or Israeli military actions in the region, describing such claims as unverified and stressing that an independent investigation was needed to determine precisely who was responsible and what consequences should follow.

Beyond the immediate attack, the minister used his remarks to frame the incident within a broader deterioration of international norms. “For some time now, we have known that the rules-based international order has essentially collapsed. Those who have the might do as they please without recourse to its impact on the international community. Those who do not have the power or means to mount such a challenge are left helpless in the ensuing reality,” he said.

On the wider Middle East conflict, Mr Kwakye Ofosu noted that before the current escalation, there had been credible reports of progress in negotiations to contain nuclear proliferation in the region. He said the conflict has been framed as a pre-emptive effort to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, but questioned the consistency of that logic. “It then begs the question as to why some countries think they should have nuclear weapons but others should not,” he said. Despite the tensions, he maintained that military confrontation would only deepen the crisis. “I do not see how any side wins or emerges victorious from this conflict. It will only lead to escalation,” he said, adding: “Whatever it is, dialogue is the way to go.”

The Newsfile discussion also featured a dissenting analytical voice. IMANI Africa’s Charles Abugre Atingdui strongly condemned the attack but argued the incident also raises fundamental questions about the relevance and credibility of the current UNIFIL mandate, noting that the mission’s two core objectives under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, preventing Israeli incursions and ensuring the disarmament of Hezbollah, both remain unfulfilled.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the Israeli strikes on Lebanon, which he said had reached the point of a direct assault on UNIFIL. French President Emmanuel Macron separately condemned the attack as unacceptable and said France was working with partners to prevent the conflict from spreading further.

Two Ghanaian soldiers sustained critical injuries in the March 6 missile strike on the Ghanaian Battalion headquarters in southern Lebanon, with a third suffering psychological trauma. The Officers’ Mess was completely destroyed by fire. The injured soldiers remain stable and are awaiting evacuation to the UNIFIL headquarters referral hospital.