Some herbalists in the Central Region have raised concerns about Ghana’s celebration of 69 years of independence while many citizens continue to rely on Western countries for healthcare. In separate interviews, they lamented that despite modern herbal practitioners adopting scientific and hygienic methods in preparing medicines that have proven effective, many Ghanaians—particularly the educated—still prefer orthodox medicine over locally produced remedies. They described this preference as a form of “brainwashing” that undermines indigenous practices.

Egya Kwesi Brehun, a herbalist from Nyamebekyere Village in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem Municipality, likened the situation to a new form of slavery or neocolonialism. He warned that if this trend continues, herbal medicine in Ghana could eventually collapse. Other practitioners highlighted the achievements of Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan, Board Chairman of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, whose COA Mixture and other medicines have gained international recognition and are exported worldwide. They praised his research into potential cures for incurable diseases such as HIV/AIDS but expressed concern that without adequate protection and support, he could face challenges similar to those experienced by Nana Drobo in the 1990s. They urged the Parliamentary Select Committee to fulfill pledges made to Prof. Duncan, stressing that such support would inspire herbalists across the country to excel.

The herbalists expressed confidence that with government backing, Ghana could become a hub for herbal medicine and generate significant foreign exchange. They argued that such achievements would give true meaning to celebrating independence. They also appealed to President John Dramani Mahama and future leaders to incorporate African indigenous beliefs and practices into governance. They criticized the abandonment of traditional rituals such as pouring libation to ancestors during national events, including Independence Day celebrations, describing it as unfortunate. In their view, recognizing spiritual traditions alongside modern practices would strengthen national identity.

Furthermore, they suggested that a day should be set aside to honor outstanding herbalists, similar to how teachers and journalists are celebrated. They emphasized that a nation that fails to honor its heroes is not worth dying for, and called for greater recognition of herbal medicine as part of Ghana’s cultural and developmental legacy.