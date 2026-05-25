Scholar Urges Ethics and Argumentation in STEM Training

A South African academic has called for a fundamental rethinking of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, arguing that producing technically skilled graduates is no longer sufficient in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and decisions that carry profound social and moral consequences.

Dr. Paul Iwuanyanwu of the School of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education at North-West University (NWU) in South Africa makes the case in his new book, “Empowering STEM Thinkers Through Argumentation: A Framework for Critical Practice,” which advocates a human centred approach to STEM learning built around critical thinking, ethical reasoning, and structured argumentation.

“Knowledge without reflection can become dangerous, and innovation without ethical reasoning can become destructive,” Dr. Iwuanyanwu said, framing the call for reform not as a pedagogical preference but as a philosophical necessity for the current technological moment.

His core argument is that traditional STEM education was designed for an industrial era that rewarded procedural accuracy and content mastery. That model, he contends, is poorly suited to a world where AI systems already outperform humans at processing information, and where the most consequential professional decisions carry simultaneous technical, social, and ethical dimensions that cannot be resolved by technical knowledge alone.

Dr. Iwuanyanwu warns that the failure to embed argumentation and ethical reasoning into STEM curricula has already produced visible consequences. He identifies algorithmic bias, unethical AI deployments, misinformation systems, environmental degradation, and technologies that deepen inequality as symptoms of a generation of STEM graduates trained to build powerful systems without being equipped to ask whether those systems should exist, whom they serve, and whom they may harm.

For him, argumentation is not a supplementary classroom method but the intellectual and ethical foundation of responsible STEM practice itself. Through argumentation, students learn to justify claims with evidence, weigh competing interpretations, respond to counterarguments, and revise conclusions when stronger evidence demands it. These are the capacities that machines cannot replicate, and that human professionals must therefore be trained to exercise with discipline.

Dr. Iwuanyanwu argues that universities must move beyond preparing students to use technology, toward equipping them to interrogate, govern, and humanise it. No technology, he insists, is neutral; every algorithm carries embedded assumptions, cultural values, and distributional consequences that require active human judgement to evaluate responsibly.

At NWU, the School of Mathematics, Science and Technology Education is working toward this vision through its teaching, research, and postgraduate programmes, aiming to produce graduates who combine technical competence with the ethical conscience and reasoning capacity to apply it responsibly in an increasingly automated world.