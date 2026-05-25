GN Savings Licence Restored but Rebuilding Remains Daunting

Ghana’s Court of Appeal has ordered the restoration of GN Savings and Loans Company Limited’s operating licence, but financial industry experts warn that regaining legal standing represents only the opening chapter of a far more difficult institutional rebuilding effort.

A three-member panel of justices ruled that the original decision to revoke the licence was unfair and unreasonable, directing the receiver to hand over possession, management, and control of the company’s assets and activities to its shareholders. Any third-party interests created during the receivership period will be assessed and resolved on a case-by-case basis in good faith.

Joe Jackson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dalex Finance, cautioned that the court’s decision should not be mistaken for the resurrection of a functioning bank. Speaking on Key Points on TV3 on Saturday, May 23, he argued that a licence and a bank were fundamentally different things. “Resurrecting this institution is a tough one,” he said, explaining that seven years of dormancy had severed public trust, redirected former customers to alternative financial providers, and left staff outside formal employment for the bulk of that period.

Jackson said GN Savings and Loans would still need to satisfy Bank of Ghana (BoG) regulatory requirements, rebuild capital and liquidity positions, reconstruct its staffing base, and secure operational premises before it could function as a viable institution. A restored licence, he said, was a legal document and nothing more without those foundations in place.

Groupe Nduom founder Dr. Papa Kwasi Nduom, speaking to journalists on May 21 immediately after the ruling, described the seven-year period as deeply damaging to employees, customers, and the organisation’s broader stakeholder community. He acknowledged that some former staff had died, others had lost their livelihoods, and significant company assets had been lost or destroyed during the receivership. Despite that, he committed to rebuilding and pledged that the institution would be restored to a level of prosperity that reflected its history and potential.

The collapse of GN Savings and Loans formed part of a sweeping 2019 financial sector cleanup that removed dozens of banks, savings and loans companies, and microfinance institutions from Ghana’s financial landscape. The Court of Appeal’s decision represents a landmark legal moment for Nduom and the institution’s former stakeholders, even as the commercial and operational challenges of genuine restoration remain formidable.