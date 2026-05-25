Nigeria Raises Ebola Alert Over East African Outbreak

Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has placed the country on heightened Ebola alert, activating emergency coordination systems and intensifying nationwide surveillance in response to a growing outbreak spanning Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Director-General Jide Idris issued the public health advisory on Sunday, clarifying that Nigeria had recorded no confirmed case linked to the ongoing regional outbreak. He warned, however, that the risk of importation into Nigeria remained high given the scale of active transmission in the affected East African countries, the volume of international travel and population movement between those countries and Nigeria, and the potential for delayed diagnosis because Ebola symptoms can overlap with endemic diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever, complicating early recognition.

The NCDC’s risk assessment identified border communities, major transport hubs, and international points of entry as the highest-risk locations for potential importation, designating enhanced monitoring at those sites as an immediate priority.

In direct response to the elevated risk level, the National Emergency Operations Centre has been placed on alert mode and the National Incident Management System activated with defined reporting and escalation pathways to coordinate response activities across all states. Epidemiologists and Rapid Response Teams have been placed on standby for rapid deployment to any state should suspected cases emerge.

The agency said it was strengthening coordination with state Ministries of Health, Port Health Services, and other relevant government agencies to build national readiness ahead of any potential importation event. Surveillance and epidemic intelligence activities have been intensified across the country, covering enhanced monitoring of unusual public health events, community rumours, and early warning alerts to support the earliest possible detection of any suspected cases.

Nigeria’s activation of emergency systems reflects the broader preparedness pressure facing West African countries as the DRC and Uganda outbreak continues without a confirmed end date. Cross-border movement, shared transport networks, and the region’s established travel connections create pathways that health authorities across the sub-region are now working to monitor and secure.