Scholar Urges Africa to Fix Digital Era Structural Gaps

A leading cybersecurity and technology management scholar has called on African governments, institutions, and the private sector to urgently address deep structural weaknesses draining the continent’s economic potential, arguing that the digital age offers an unprecedented but time-sensitive window for transformation.

Professor Ojo Emmanuel Ademola, described as the first African professor of cybersecurity and information technology management, makes the case in a new analysis that frames Africa’s development challenges as interconnected leaks spanning governance, education, infrastructure, and industrial systems.

“Africa does not lack talent,” he writes, arguing instead that the continent lacks structured pathways to identify, nurture, and retain it.

Ademola identifies capital flight, brain drain, and youth underemployment as visible symptoms of deeper institutional failures, warning that the global shift toward knowledge-intensive and digitally driven sectors risks widening the gap between Africa and more technologically advanced regions unless deliberate, coordinated reforms follow.

He argues that technologies including artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, and data analytics can open structural pathways to transparency and efficiency across governance, business, and public services but only when embedded within coherent policy frameworks rather than adopted in isolation.

On education, Ademola calls for a decisive shift toward competence-based learning that prioritises digital literacy, critical thinking, coding, cybersecurity, data science, and the soft skills required to thrive in an increasingly automated economy. He urges stronger public-private partnerships, industry-led training, and innovation hubs to close the persistent gap between academic output and labour market demand.

The analysis also addresses environmental sustainability, urging African nations to industrialise through green technologies rather than replicating the environmentally damaging development paths of earlier industrialised economies. On governance, he highlights digital frameworks and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as tools for building resilience and expanding continental opportunity.

Ademola argues that affordable internet access, digital devices, and quality education must reach rural communities, women, and youth if the continent’s transformation is to be genuinely inclusive.